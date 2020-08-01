Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 22,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of PBA opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

