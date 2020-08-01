Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

