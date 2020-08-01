Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.97 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.