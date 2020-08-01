Creative Planning Takes $622,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.20% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.39%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.