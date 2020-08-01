Creative Planning Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 636.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

