Creative Planning Makes New Investment in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1,694.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 119,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. International Seaways Inc has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $498.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

