Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.