Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of EDV opened at $175.62 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $125.76 and a 1 year high of $189.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

