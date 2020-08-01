Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,213 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

