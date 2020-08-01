Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

