Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trellis Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

