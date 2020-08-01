Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 837 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 497,034 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,818,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,651,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 164,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Cfra raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

