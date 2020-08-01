World Asset Management Inc Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. DA Davidson lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

