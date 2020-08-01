World Asset Management Inc Invests $232,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

