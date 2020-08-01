World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

BIG opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

