Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $234,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.