Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

SHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

NYSE:SHG opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

