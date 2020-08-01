Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.