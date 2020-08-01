Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 21,596 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 67.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,343,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 92,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

