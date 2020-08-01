Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 219 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CGI by 59.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after buying an additional 1,747,917 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,919,000 after buying an additional 404,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,218,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,328,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 12.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,836,000 after buying an additional 239,630 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CGI by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,560,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

NYSE GIB opened at $71.39 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

