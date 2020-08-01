World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 68.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 250.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in US Foods by 120.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

