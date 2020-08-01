Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

