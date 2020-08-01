Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

