Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

