Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $401,000 Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

