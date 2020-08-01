Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 128,065 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 66.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,748,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,193 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth about $28,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 65.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth about $14,257,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 189.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,394,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 911,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, research analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

