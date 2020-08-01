Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $10,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

