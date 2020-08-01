17,000 Shares in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $33,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $180,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 207,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,710. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

