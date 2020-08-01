Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,890,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 90.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 994.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 2,599,800 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,255,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after buying an additional 2,045,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $11.70 to $11.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

