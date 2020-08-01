World Asset Management Inc Takes $233,000 Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.31.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

