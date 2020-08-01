World Asset Management Inc Takes $229,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

