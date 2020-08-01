KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.