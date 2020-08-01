Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

