Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

FRT stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

