Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GAP by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 769,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $63,059,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

GAP stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.