Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $343,000 in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $13,559,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Digital Turbine Inc has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

