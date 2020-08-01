Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $193,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,762 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $220,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 418,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 101,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

