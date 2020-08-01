Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 153,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 851,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG opened at $40.57 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.