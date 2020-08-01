Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV opened at $65.03 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

