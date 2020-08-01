Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NHYDY stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.