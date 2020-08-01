Sherry Leigh Cladouhos Acquires 1,140 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GBCI stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

