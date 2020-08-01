Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman Sells 1,073 Shares of Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,073 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $32,243.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 319,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75.

HZO stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $600.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

