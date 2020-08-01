Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $75.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

CTSH opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 40,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 34,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

