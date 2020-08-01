Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,724 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $158,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,644,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after buying an additional 888,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

