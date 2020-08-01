2,636 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOH opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $196.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

