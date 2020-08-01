Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $480,000 in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 484,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,724 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,724 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc
2,636 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
2,636 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $480,000 in Workiva Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $480,000 in Workiva Inc
Westrock Co Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Westrock Co Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
XPO Logistics Inc Stake Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
XPO Logistics Inc Stake Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,956 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,956 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report