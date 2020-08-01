XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stake Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.06.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.53. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

