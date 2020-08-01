Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,956 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.38 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.