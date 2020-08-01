Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.