Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,578,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

