Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 16,367 Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 213,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.83 and a beta of 1.22. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

